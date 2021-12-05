Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $41,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.