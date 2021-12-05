Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $110.93 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.