Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $403,981. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

