Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0260 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Axe has a market cap of $136,672.00 and $29,495.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

