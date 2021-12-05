AXPR Price Hits $0.0162 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $4.54 million and $101,927.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AXPR alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00218097 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.