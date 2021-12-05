B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BTO opened at C$4.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.19.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$643.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$652.05 million. Analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total transaction of C$471,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$513,415.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.