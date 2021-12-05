Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Babylon in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BBLN stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. Babylon has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.