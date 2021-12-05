Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Docebo worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Docebo by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Docebo by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Docebo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DCBO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Docebo stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -128.26. Docebo Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

