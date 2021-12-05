Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Shares of SAGE opened at $37.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

