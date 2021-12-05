Baillie Gifford & Co. Makes New Investment in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IGT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

