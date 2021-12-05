Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 26 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total transaction of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,555 shares of company stock valued at $48,183,759. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $450.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

