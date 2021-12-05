Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $747,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

