Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after buying an additional 26,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after buying an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,114,000 after buying an additional 177,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

PSA stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.71 and a 200-day moving average of $312.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.