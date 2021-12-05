Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 60,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $73.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

