Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 190,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

