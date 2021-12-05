Bank of America Corp DE Buys 7,857 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,459 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 130,789 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.