Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.33% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

VIVO opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $849.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.43. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

