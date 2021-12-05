Bank of America Corp DE Invests $3.04 Million in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 318,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.24. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.