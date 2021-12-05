Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 90.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Avnet were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,941,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 457,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,354,000 after acquiring an additional 316,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,498,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 286.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after acquiring an additional 239,902 shares during the period. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT opened at $38.05 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.78.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

