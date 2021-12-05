Bank of America Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $115.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.28.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $88.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,829 shares of company stock valued at $26,737,256. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at $336,584,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

