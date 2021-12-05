Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $106,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

