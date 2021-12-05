Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $108,987.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $275,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Bank7 has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $27.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 38.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

