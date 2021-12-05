Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.79

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Bankinter Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

