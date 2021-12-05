Bao Finance (BAO) Price Down 49% This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.63 or 0.08348527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,249.97 or 1.01281407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00079004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002571 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

