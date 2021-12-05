BCE (TSE:BCE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.07

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.07 and traded as high as C$65.91. BCE shares last traded at C$65.84, with a volume of 2,630,301 shares changing hands.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 106.61%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

