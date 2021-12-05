Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

BEEM opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.71. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Beam Global by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

