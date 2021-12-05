Belt Market Cap Tops $71.12 Million (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00057902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.89 or 0.08497046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00063076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00081147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,623.40 or 1.00587607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.