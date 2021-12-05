Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading Up 16.1% Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00003166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $76,914.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00238443 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 3,276,697 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,760 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.