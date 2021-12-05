Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.10 ($16.02) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.22 ($16.16).

ENI stock opened at €12.01 ($13.64) on Wednesday. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.07 ($9.17) and a 12-month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

