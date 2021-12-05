Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

BHLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

BHLB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 311,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

