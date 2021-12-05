Beyond Finance Reaches Market Cap of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.09 or 0.08414744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00059957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.41 or 1.02755915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00078755 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

