BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut BeyondSpring from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair cut BeyondSpring from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

BYSI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $157.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 202,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

