Binance USD (BUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 5th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $13.60 billion and $6.30 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00217890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

About Binance USD

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,598,465,810 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

