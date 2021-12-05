Bintex Futures (BNTX) Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $77,524.00 and $18,322.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00058970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.96 or 0.08342736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00063746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00082753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,268.80 or 0.98459093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

