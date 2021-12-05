BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioVie Inc. engages in developing drug therapies for liver disease. The company’s product candidate includes BIV201, which are in clinical stage. BioVie Inc. is based in SANTA MONICA, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

BIVI stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. BioVie has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 90.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 45.0% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioVie by 267.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioVie during the first quarter worth $1,758,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

