bitCNY (BITCNY) One Day Volume Tops $700,277.00

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $700,277.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00058137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.81 or 0.08508680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00063388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00081317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,696.69 or 1.00564216 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002674 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

