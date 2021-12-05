Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $750.54 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $750.54 million and $20.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.85 or 0.00086938 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.91 or 0.00360921 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003953 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

