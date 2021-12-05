Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $28,459.10 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.91 or 0.08431607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00063917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00083190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,423.26 or 0.98693539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.