BitcoinHD Hits Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001123 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $3.37 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD was first traded on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

