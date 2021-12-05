BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 94.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $945,455.92 and $894.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,176,956 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,502 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

