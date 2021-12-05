BitCore 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $344,761.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $344,761.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,758.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.36 or 0.08454643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.92 or 0.00311568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.51 or 0.00923953 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078054 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.15 or 0.00402298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00248829 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

