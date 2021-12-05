Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00.

NEM stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

