BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $365.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Shares of ULTA opened at $378.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.48.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

