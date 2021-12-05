BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a C$104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$91.00” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

TSE:TD opened at C$95.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$70.25 and a 1-year high of C$96.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

