BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE DHF opened at $3.10 on Friday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.