Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BDNNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$70.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.