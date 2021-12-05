BonusCloud (BXC) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $39,212.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00234734 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

