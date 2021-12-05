Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,710,000 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the October 31st total of 21,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.36.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,704,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,113. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $149,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,036.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 614,516 shares of company stock valued at $26,741,035 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

