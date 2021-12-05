Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $148.51 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

