Bradford Gay Sells 6,189 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18.

AMWL stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth approximately $7,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Well by 23.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 802,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 150,782 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 1,248.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 222,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 205,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of American Well by 95.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 769,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after buying an additional 375,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

